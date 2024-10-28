Bay FC

Bay FC's Jen Beattie gives back to those battling breast cancer, recounts her own survival

Bay FC defender Jen Beattie talks about her breast cancer diagnosis at 29 and the support she received, paying it forward

By NBC Bay Area staff

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, only one in 204 women will be diagnosed by age 30.

Bay FC defender Jen Beattie was shocked to find herself among those women, more than 10 years before the age her first mammogram was recommended.

“I was 29 with no family history so I had no idea what type of cancers to be aware of or how treatment would look or how different the process can be from person to person," Beattie said. "That was kind of the frustrating thing on my part. I had zero education. I didn’t even really know how to check myself properly.”

Beattie set out to make sure other women wouldn't find themselves in the same situation, raising awareness of self-checks and other diagnostics.

In tribute to the support she got from her teammates and her club at the time, Beattie works with the Pink Ribbon Good group. The organization provides transportation and meals to people battling cancer.

For her work, Beattie has been nominated for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award in the National Women's Soccer League.

A panel will award the $30,000 prize. Fans can vote to help Beattie earn up to $10,000 for the Pink Ribbon Good organization and a charity of her choice.

