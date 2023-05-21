Annual Bay to Breakers Race Takes Over San Francisco City Streets

The annual Bay to Breakers race took over the streets of San Francisco on Sunday, with around 17,500 participants in wacky costumes running 12 kilometers from the Embarcadero neighborhood, all the way to the coast at Ocean Beach.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. and participants had until 1 p.m. to cross the finish line.

For some, the race is a chance to celebrate in fun costumes as they walk across the city. For others, it’s a chance to show off their personal best.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The race had three first place winners across the women’s, men’s and non-binary divisions.

Sarah Anderson, who came all the way out from Folsom to join the race, was first in the women’s division.

“It was a really good race,” Anderson said. “It was super fun to be out there. And I was just feeling good today. Weather was just great for running.”

Colin Bennie, who placed first in the men’s division, called the atmosphere “absolutely electric.” He added that he would be back next year.

Cal Calamia finished first in the non-binary category.

“It’s really important to have trans people celebrated and recognized,” Calamia said. “Especially in sports where, again, there are a lot of conversations about whether or not we deserve to participate in sports. And we do. So it’s exciting to be able to be a part of representing that truth.”

This year marked the 110th annual Bay to Breakers race.