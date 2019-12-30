beach hazard

Beach Hazards Statement Issued for Most of New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for most of the Bay Area's coastline starting on New Year's Eve afternoon into the night on New Year's Day.

Large, long-period waves will start around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 6-to-8 feet, with swells that will last 20-22 seconds, meteorologist Will Pi said.

According to Pi, even larger swells will appear Tuesday at 8-to-11 feet along west- and north-facing beaches from far north Sonoma County all the way to Monterey. Break waves on Wednesday may reach 25 feet.

Local

San Jose 3 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

bart 5 hours ago

BART Sweeps Continue to Nab Fare Evaders: Report

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Pi said beaches that face towards the south won't be as impacted, but still may produce sneaker waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers are advised to stay off coastal jetties, to keep an eye on children and to never turn their backs to the ocean.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

beach hazardNew Year's DayNew Year's Eve
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us