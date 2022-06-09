Beat the Heat: Cooling Centers in the Bay Area

Several cooling centers have been set up this week across the Bay Area with temperatures expected to rise Friday.

Here's a breakdown of cooling centers announced. We'll be updating with more locations when officials release details on any other centers.

Note Santa Clara County libraries are also open during normal hours to provide residents relief from the heat. For a full list of library locations and hours, visit sccgov.org.

Morgan Hill Cooling Centers

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Centennial Recreation Center

171 W Edmundson Ave

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours of Operation:

Monday, June 6, 2022 - Friday, June 10, 2022 from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, 2022 - Sunday, June 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain View Cooling Centers

Mountain View Community Center

201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94040

Hours of Operation: Friday, June 10, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Mountain View Public Library

585 Franklin St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Robert K. Schatz Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby

1000 Villa St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling centers will be open throughout Santa Clara County on Friday due to a @NWSBayArea Excessive Heat Watch. Workers spending time outdoors, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments are the most vulnerable. A full list of centers at https://t.co/SRwc9c2YAO. pic.twitter.com/bgRgBJyufp — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) June 9, 2022

San Jose Cooling Centers

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

San Jose, CA 95124

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 9 p.m.

*Bottled water and light/packaged snacks will be provided.

Mayfair Community Center

2039 Kammerer Ave

San Jose, CA 95116

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 9 p.m.

*Bottled water and light/packaged snacks will be provided.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

San Jose, CA 95116

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 9 p.m.

*Bottled water and light/packaged snacks will be provided.

Santa Clara Cooling Centers

Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Road

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mission Branch Library

1098 Lexington Street

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northside Branch Library

695 Moreland Way

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 10, 2022 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Sunnyvale Cooling Centers

Sunnyvale Library

665 W. Olive Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Hours of Operation:

Friday, Jun 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.