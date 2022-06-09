Beat the Heat: Cooling Centers in the Bay Area

Several cooling centers have been set up this week across the Bay Area with temperatures expected to rise Friday.
Here's a breakdown of cooling centers announced. We'll be updating with more locations when officials release details on any other centers.
Note Santa Clara County libraries are also open during normal hours to provide residents relief from the heat. For a full list of library locations and hours, visit sccgov.org.
Morgan Hill Cooling Centers
Centennial Recreation Center
171 W Edmundson Ave
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours of Operation:
Monday, June 6, 2022 - Friday, June 10, 2022 from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11, 2022 - Sunday, June 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mountain View Cooling Centers
Mountain View Community Center
201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
Mountain View, CA 94040
Hours of Operation: Friday, June 10, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Mountain View Public Library
585 Franklin St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Robert K. Schatz Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby
1000 Villa St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
San Jose Cooling Centers
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave.
San Jose, CA 95124
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 9 p.m.
*Bottled water and light/packaged snacks will be provided.
Mayfair Community Center
2039 Kammerer Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 9 p.m.
*Bottled water and light/packaged snacks will be provided.
Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St.
San Jose, CA 95116
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 9 p.m.
*Bottled water and light/packaged snacks will be provided.
Santa Clara Cooling Centers
Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mission Branch Library
1098 Lexington Street
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 10, 2022 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Sunnyvale Cooling Centers
Sunnyvale Library
665 W. Olive Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Hours of Operation:
Friday, Jun 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.