Beat the Heat: Cooling Centers in the Bay Area

A heat wave hitting the Bay Area this week will peak Thursday, with inland temperatures expected in the upper 80s and mid 90s inland.
Some areas in response to the high temps plan to open up cooling centers on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of the places we know serving as cooling centers.
We'll update the list as more cooling centers are announced.
Cooling center in Campbell
Campbell Community Center, Room E-42, from 12 to 8 p.m.
Cooling centers in Mountain View
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Mountain View Public Library, 585 Franklin St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Robert K. Schatz Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby, 1000 Villa St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heat Safety Tips
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in air-conditioned areas or go to an air-conditioned building if you do not have A/C.
- Limit outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day.
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles.
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs.
- Check on relatives and neighbors.