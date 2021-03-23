A team of sailboat racers on the San Francisco Bay last weekend captured quite the majestic sight: a rainbow in the spray from a whale's blowhole.

San Francisco resident Mays Dickey and his team were on their way to a race course Sunday morning when Dickey spotted the whale swimming off the bow of their boat. They turned off the engine and let the animal pass by. As it came to the surface, it released a blow, which included a rainbow thanks to the sunlight hitting the water droplets just right.

"The rainbow was just the cherry on top," Dickey said.

Dickey said the rainbow display was unlike anything he's ever seen before.