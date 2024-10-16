A 13-course ‘Beetlejuice' dinner will poshly haunt this San Diego hotel

What to Know A "Beetlejuice"-inspired All Hallows Eve Dinner

The Grant Grill at The US GRANT

San Diego

Thursday, Oct. 31

$666 (two guests); $333 one guest; 13 courses; the meal is "inclusive of tax and gratuity," shares the restaurant; valet parking is complimentary

BIO-EXORCISMS? They aren't usually considered to be palate-pleasing pastimes, nor is it particularly posh when a ghost wants to send the humans occupying a particular house skedaddling in frightened fashion. But we can all agree that Beetlejuice, the world's — and the otherworld's — most famous bio-exorcist possesses a natural proclivity towards getting fancy. He does, after, all, have a penchant for donning snazzy tuxedos and he always seems up for a dazzling dinner party. So when a fan of the iconic horror-comedy character learns that a San Diego hotel restaurant is staging a swanky Halloween night dinner, one that derives tasty and tony inspiration from the Ghost with the Most and the more appetizing aspects of the afterlife, we are ready to call "Showtime!" and tuck in our napkin.

THE GRANT GRILL, at THE US GRANT, is presenting a "Beetlejuice"-inspired All Hallow's Eve Supper, an elegant affair that takes flavorful notes from the film phantom. The bells-and-whistles meal is an impressive 13 courses, because of course it must be on Halloween night, and the price for two people, "inclusive of tax and gratuity"? It's, oh yes, $666 (though, yes, there is the $333 option, if you're attending on your own). Executive Chef Mark Kropczynski created the menu, which features dishes like Octopus "The Sand Worm" Two Ways — Smoked and Fried. The cocktail pairings, which includes Betelgeuse, The Bio-Exorcist, were dreamt up by mixologist Rex Yuasa (the libation is "a haunting riff on whiskey and cola").

"13 DARING SOULS": The limited-seating dinner — there are seats for "13 daring souls" — begins promptly at 7 o'clock and costumes are encouraged, so find your best Delia Deetz dress or Maitland-style finery. "Much like the new 'Beetlejuice' film, we've taken classic, beloved elements and reimagined them in a bold, creative way," says Chef Kropczynski. "This dining experience is designed to surprise, delight, and maybe eve scare you a little. We can't wait to see our guests enjoy each dish and drink as part of this interactive, theatrical Halloween celebration." Call out "Beetlejuice!" three times, then learn more at the Grant Grill site.