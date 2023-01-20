Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms.

Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall.

Photos: Getty Images

To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below.

Observed Precipitation Totals

Click or tap on each circle for details