Man Suspected of Beheading Woman in San Carlos to Stand Trial

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos will stand trial, a judge decided Wednesday during a preliminary hearing.

Jose Solano Landaeta was arrested in September after allegedly beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta was the woman's estranged boyfriend.

The trial will start on March 23.

