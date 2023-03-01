Man Suspected of Beheading Woman in San Carlos to Stand Trial

The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos will stand trial, a judge decided Wednesday during a preliminary hearing.

Jose Solano Landaeta was arrested in September after allegedly beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta was the woman's estranged boyfriend.

The trial will start on March 23.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa will have more on this story on NBC Bay Area News starting at 4:30 p.m.