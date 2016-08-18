Behind the Scenes: Our Trip Out to Sea

The Investigative Unit traveled off the California coast with government and independent researchers, who are studying marine wildlife conservation in northern and central California. The program, known as Applied California Current Ecosystem Studies (ACCESS), aims to improve the conservation of birds and marine mammals, including whales.
NBC Bay Area Chief Photographer Mark Villarreal records scientists from Point Blue Conservation Science.
The investigative Unit traveled on board a NOAA vessel with scientists from the federal government and Point Blue Conservation Science, a non-profit research group.
After departing Sausalito, we traveled underneath the Golden Gate bridge towards the Farrallon Islands.
NBC Bay Area Chief Photographer Mark Villarreal records scientists from Point Blue Conservation Science.
A monitor on board the ship shows the three shipping lanes, in pink, that feed into the San Francisco Bay.
The Farrallon Islands, pictured here, are about 30 miles from Sausalito.
NBC Bay Area Chief Photographer Mark Villarreal records video of the Farrallon Islands off the California coast.
Scientists from NOAA and Point Blue Conservation Science collect water samples to study the area’s food sources for whales.
NBC Bay Area Chief Photographer Mark Villarreal records scientists from Point Blue Conservation Science.
A researcher inputs location data for whales spotted off the horizon.
A scientist uses binoculars to spot nearby wildlife.
Cotton Rockwood, senior conservationist for Point Blue Conservation Science, uses binoculars to spot whales off the coast of San Francisco.
A ship spotted in the distance off the San Francisco coast.
The research cruise passed under the Golden Gate Bridge upon returning to Sausalito.
Several dozen ships line the marinas in Sausalito.