Ben Crump, Willie Brown Discuss Legal Action Against Wells Fargo

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown held a news briefing Wednesday in support of legal action against Wells Fargo.
The briefing was held at The Phillip Burton Federal Building.
A news release about the event said attorneys leading the consolidated action against Wells Fargo mortgage discrimination seek to hold the bank accountable for its "unprecedented denial of mortgage loans of minority applicants."
