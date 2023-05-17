Wells Fargo

Ben Crump, Willie Brown Discuss Legal Action Against Wells Fargo

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown held a news briefing Wednesday in support of legal action against Wells Fargo.

The briefing was held at The Phillip Burton Federal Building.

A news release about the event said attorneys leading the consolidated action against Wells Fargo mortgage discrimination seek to hold the bank accountable for its "unprecedented denial of mortgage loans of minority applicants."

San Francisco 19 hours ago

‘No Yelling While Selling Drugs': Nonprofit's Unique Ad Campaign in San Francisco

California 3 hours ago

Black Californians Hope State Reparations Don't Become Another Broken Promise

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wells FargoSan Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us