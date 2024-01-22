Benicia choses interim police chief ahead of current chief's retirement

Benicia has chosen its new interim police chief in anticipation of Chief Mike Greene's retirement in February, the department said Monday.

Lieutenant Mark Menesini will take the helm after Greene leaves on Feb. 20.

According to the Benicia Police Department, Menesini started with the department in 2000, where he began as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT operator, bike officer, mobile field force operator and field training officer.

Menesini was promoted to sergeant in 2015 and then lieutenant in 2019.

In his current duties he oversees the patrol division, K-9, animal control, officer reserves and other areas. He was named Benicia's Officer of the Year twice-- in 2006 and 2014.

Greene said he has "great faith" in Menesini and feels "at ease" leaving the department in his hands.

Greene announced his retirement last August after 30 years on the force.

Benicia City Manager Mario Giuliani on Monday said the city has contracted with Bob Murray and Associates to select its next chief of police.

A police chief recruitment town hall will be held on Feb. 13 to gather feedback from the community, Giuliani said.

The city manager added that much will ride on the outcome of the March 5 election and whether revenue measures pass that could influence the recruitment process.