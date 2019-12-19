Benicia Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed Store, Pepper Sprayed Clerk

Police in Benicia are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station store at gunpoint Sunday, pepper spraying a clerk in the process, according to the police department.

The suspect entered the Fast Mart Gas and Liquor in the 1500 block of East Fifth Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday, went to the register and asked for a pack of cigarettes. He then pointed a black firearm at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

The suspect then used pepper spray on the clerk before fleeing in a late model white Jeep Cherokee, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Benicia police at 707-745-3411 and ask for an officer.