Berkeley BART station closes an entrance for maintenance

The Shattuck and Center entrance/exit at the downtown Berkeley BART station is closed for maintenance, the agency announced Sunday morning.

No opening time was provided in the announcement, which went out at 8:10 a.m.

Access to the station is provided by five street-level entrances on Shattuck Avenue, with two at Addison Street and Allston Way each and one at the southwest corner of Shattuck Avenue and Center Street.

