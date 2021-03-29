Berkeley

Berkeley City Leaders to Consider Ban on Less-Lethal Weapons

By Bay City News

95354499
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images, File

Berkeley city leaders Tuesday will consider an ordinance permanently banning certain less-lethal weapons used by police officers.

The ordinance would permanently ban police from using pepper spray, tear gas, water cannons, disorientation devices and other crowd-control devices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Those devices were used by police to disperse crowds of demonstrators during the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests last spring. But in June, the City Council adopted a temporary ban on the devices. The ordinance being considered Tuesday would make the ban permanent.

Local

bay area weather 20 mins ago

Wind Advisory Issued for Bay Area's Higher Elevations

coronavirus 3 hours ago

More Bay Area Schools Reopen or Expand In-Person Classes

The meeting will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BerkeleyCity Councilless-lethal weapons
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us