Berkeley encampment sweep came without warning, unhoused residents say

An encampment sweep in Berkeley Wednesday left dozens of unhoused people frustrated and scrambling to find another place to sleep. Many said it came without warning.

Unhoused residents living at the encampment at Eighth and Harrison streets claimed they were woken up by police yelling and using some kind of smoke at 6 a.m., forcing them to leave the area.

"I feel like they're forcing me to make my burden the public’s burden," said Michael, an unhoused resident at the encampment. "Where am I supposed to go hold my burden at now?"

Michael was one of about 40 people living at the multi-block encampment. He claimed police only allowed him to take some of his things and confiscated his tent without providing a reason.

"I have a $400 tent," he said. "I'm allowed to take my belongings away, but not my tent. Where is that in paper that says I'm not allowed to take half my stuff?"

Ian Cordova Morales, who's part of the Where Do We Go unhoused advocacy group, claimed one person was arrested.

The group was trying to connect unhoused residents with resources, but said the unplanned sweep made it hard to find everyone impacted.

"The fact that they're coming out here right before they have a hearing for a preliminary injunction is very low down, it's very shady," he said. "There won't be a preliminary injunction if they get rid of the camp first."

Late Wednesday afternoon in an emergency hearing requested by the Berkeley Homeless Union, a judge ordered the city to immediately stop the sweep, citing a lack of prior notice. The city argued a February notice should have been sufficient and cited a recently expired restraining order.

Yesica Pardo lives in her RV and is a plaintiff in one of many lawsuits the union has brought against the city.

"We have actually been in communication with the city, so it just feels like a backstabbing," she said. "We are trying to find solutions and out of nowhere you come and evict everyone."

A preliminary injunction hearing was scheduled for next Tuesday, but the majority of the encampment was cleared Wednesday.

The city did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.