Berkeley

Berkeley High Student Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Another Student

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Alameda County prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old student of Berkeley High School with sexually assaulting another student of the school, police said Wednesday.

The student, a boy, was arrested June 15 after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested at his home. Police said the assault occurred on campus in May and during the school day.

Officers responded to the school at 12:40 p.m. May 20, following a report of the assault. The boy was taken to juvenile hall, according to police.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BerkeleyBerkeley High School
