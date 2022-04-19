Berkeley High Student Dies After Fall From Parking Garage: Police

A Berkeley High School student was pronounced dead following a fall from a parking garage in downtown Berkeley Monday afternoon, police said Tuesday.

Police were called at 12:42 p.m. about the fall from the parking garage at 2025 Center St., across the street from Berkeley City College.

The 18-year-old student fell from one of the higher levels of the garage, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

The student was taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced the student dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am heartbroken to inform you of the death of a Berkeley High School student in an incident that took place only a block away from Berkeley High School during the busy lunch period today," Berkeley High School Principal Juan Raygoza wrote to students and families late Monday afternoon.

"We know some BHS students witnessed this incident which occurred outside of the parking garage at Milvia and Center St.," Raygoza said.

Raygoza said the school is not releasing the student's name yet.

"Our hearts go out to this family and to everyone in the Berkeley High School community who may be impacted by this loss," Raygoza said.

How the student died is still under investigation, White said.