Berkeley Police Ask for Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Berkeley on Tuesday, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Pooja Nafri is missing from the southwest area of the city and has not been seen since around midnight, according to police.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build and long black hair and is possibly wearing a blue jean jacket and white sandals, police said.

Anyone who has information about the girl's whereabouts is asked to call Berkeley police or their nearest public safety agency.