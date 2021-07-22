Berkeley

Berkeley Police Find Missing Girl, Arrest Man Linked to Her Disappearance

By Bay City News

Berkeley police have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday from her family home in the southwest part of the city and arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with her disappearance.

Lovepreet Singh was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with the case, according to Alameda County jail booking logs.

Sometime during the investigation, detectives learned that the 15-year-old girl was possibly with Singh at his Stockton residence. After obtaining a search warrant, officers went to the home and found the missing teen.

Police also arrested Singh on suspicion of three offenses: child stealing, arranging/meeting with a minor for lewd and lascivious behavior and for statutory rape.

