Berkeley Police Searching for Missing Woman, Young Son

By Bay City News

Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing 5-year-old boy, considered at risk, and his mother.

A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Saturday night that Julia Dumitrescu, 42, and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting to locate them to check on their welfare.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900. Please refer to case number 22-44715.

