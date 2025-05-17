Police investigating road rage stabbing in East Bay

Police are investigating a road rage stabbing in the East Bay.

The incident was reported at 4:41 p.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Arlington Avenue in Berkeley. Responding officers found the victim in Albany suffering from a non-life threatening cut to the side of his head.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said an investigation revealed the incident began when the victim, while driving, got into an argument with the suspect who was riding an electric skateboard.

The suspect then followed the victim and attempted to vandalize his vehicle, police said.

"When the victim stopped and exited his car, the suspect stabbed him on the side of his head," police said in a statement.

The suspect left the area and has not been located, according to police.