Berkeley victim found stabbed multiple times near Lawrence Hall of Science

The University of California Police Department found a victim with multiple stab wounds late Saturday evening near Lawrence Hall of Science, the Berkeley WarnMe system alerted.

According to the alert, UCPD responded to a stabbing incident near LHS at around 11:30 p.m.

The police said the three suspects were described as wearing all black, but no further details were available.

The suspects have reportedly fled the scene, and their current location is unknown, police said. UCPD is actively searching for them.

Anyone with information about the aggravated assault is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.

