Berkeley Woman Among Group Preserving Ukraine's History

As bridges, monuments and entire Ukrainian communities are destroyed during Russia’s ongoing invasion, archivists from around the world are rushing to back up the country's websites to preserve them. Among them is a Berkeley woman.

Right now, with the help of technology, thousands of volunteers across the globe are rescuing Ukraine’s history and culture. One website at a time.

“Our goal is to make sure that there are safe back-up copies of as many websites as we can find that represent that culture and the lives of everyday people that intersect with Ukrainian culture,” said Quinn Dombrowski, Academic Technology Specialist At Stanford Libraries.

The effort is called “SUCHO” or Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online.

It started on Twitter, shortly after Russia invasion, and after several people struck up a conversation about preserving music collections in Ukraine.

By Mar. 1, a group of digital humanities experts were archiving anything from museum sites to census data and even after school language programs.

“We have people digitally walking through the streets using Google Maps, looking for the museum icon to find museums. We may have been able to find up to that point,” said Dombrowski.

The army of volunteers is made of up archivists, librarians, everyday people - including some elementary school students.

This includes Dombrowski’s 8-year-old son Sam, who switched his video game controller for a laptop and a real-life mission to archive sites.

Quinn recently spoke with parents from Malcom X Elementary School about the effort and got a few students there to join in the effort.

“During this war, sites might go down and we need to make sure we have copies of them,” Sam Dombrowski said.

The team of volunteers has already seen an impact after saving data from sites that just stop working due to non-payments or after a server destruction.

“The Kharkiv State Archives were a site that was physically damaged. But also, their website went down at the beginning of March and hasn’t been able to come back up again. And that’s a website Sebastian was able to archive early on," Quinn Dombrowski.

The group added they won’t stop until they’ve made a copy of almost everything, they can find that represents who is this country at war.