Berkeley's 107-Year-Old California Theatre to Close Permanently: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

The popular California Theatre in downtown Berkeley will close permanently, a company spokesperson told Berkeleyside.

The movie theater, which first opened its doors 107 years ago and is now run by West Hollywood-based Landmark Theatres, has been closed since the start the pandemic in March 2020, and it will not reopen, the news outlet reported.

Landmark spokeswoman Margot Gerber told Berkeleyside "the landlord didn’t want to renew our lease, so we are vacating the theater."

It was not immediately clear who owns the 500-seat theater building or how it would be used in the future.

Landmark also runs Shattuck Cinemas in Berkeley, as well as the nearby Albany Twin and Piedmont Theatre, according to Berkeleyside.

