Fremont is No. 2 best city for women. Here's how other Bay Area cities ranked

Wallethub's study includes five Bay Area cities in the top 20

By NBC Bay Area staff

Aerial view of Fremont, California. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Several Bay Area locations are ranked among the top cities for women, according to a new Wallethub study.

Fremont is listed as No. 2 and San Francisco is a few slots behind at No. 5. The study ranks Maryland's Columbia as the best city for women.

Wallethub said Fremont features only 6% of women living poverty, which is the third-lowest percentage in the nation.

"In addition, women in Fremont have the 15th-highest median yearly wages after adjusting for the cost of living, at $46,986," Wallethub said in the study. "The city ranks 36th out of the more than 180 cities in our study for women’s job security, too."

Other Bay Area cities listed in ranking's top 20 include Oakland at No. 15, San Jose at No. 17, and Santa Rosa at No. 19.

Wallethub said it compared 182 cities across two key dimensions: "Women's Economic & Social Well-Being" and "Women’s Health Care & Safety." View the full list at Wallethub's website.

