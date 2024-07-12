4 Bay Area locations named in new ranking for ‘Best Dog Park Cities'

A recent report from the website Lawnstarter ranking the nation's 101 most populous cities for quality of dog parks features three local locations in the top half of the list.

The ranking, which considers "access to dog parks per 100,000 (human) residents, number of top-rated dog parks (4.5+ bones), and weather conditions," among other factors, has San Francisco third, Fremont 33rd, and Oakland 47th, respectively.

These cities were praised for the more moderate climate and density of dog parks.

Not everything was puppy love for the Bay, however. San Jose found itself in the doldrums of the list, ranking 91st out of the 101 cities considered.