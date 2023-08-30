Beyoncé fans take over Levi's Stadium for ‘Renaissance' concert

The Bay Area BeyHive were in formation on Wednesday, just hours before pop superstar Beyoncé took the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

There was so much excitement as the concert merchandise was selling fast.

Skylar Ryan of Oakland was on a mission. Dressed in head-to-toe silver, he came to Levi’s Stadium early Wednesday morning.

“I got here at 2 a.m. Just so I could get the spot I needed,” Ryan said.

Ryan didn’t even seem to mind the sizzling temperatures and smoky skies.

“It’s extremely hot, especially with this hat, but it’s worth it. Even if it was 100 degrees, I would stand here if I had to,” he said.

Ryan wasn’t alone, by mid-morning Wednesday, more diehard fans joined him in line sharing pizza and of course a love of Beyoncé.

“I like her confidence, and that she fosters community, and she really resonates with me as a Black woman because she’s doing what she wants to and she doesn’t care what others think,” said Gilroy resident Candace Eje.

Most of Beyoncé’s fans donned silver. It was a last minute request from the Queen Bey herself, who was named honorary mayor of Santa Clara. Beyoncé is celebrating her birthday Sept. 4 and asked people to dress in shiny clothes.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out show. To help people get to and from the concert, VTA is boosting its service 30% and encouraging riders to pre-pay by uploading a clipper card onto their smart phone wallet.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. and Beyoncé has already been approved by the city of Santa Clara to perform beyond the 10 p.m. curfew.