Beyoncé

Beyoncé bringing the ‘Renaissance Tour' to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium next week. Here's a look at her setlist

The singer will perform just one show in the Bay Area before heading down to Southern California.

By Kayla Galloway

Beyoncé is returning to the Bay Area next week, bringing her highly-anticipated "Renaissance Tour" to Levi's Stadium.

This will be the superstar's fifth time performing at the Santa Clara stadium, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Beyoncé kicked off her tour in May with a performance in Stockholm, Sweden. She began her North American tour back in July at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

She'll perform just one show in Northern California before heading to SoFi Stadium in Southern California for three shows.

If you're still looking to snag tickets to the Aug. 30 show, you're in luck. Ticketmaster listings show the cheapest seats going for $260, as of Wednesday, but floor seats will set you back about $800. Re-sale website StubHub also has tickets available ranging anywhere from $270 to $2,000.

For the lucky fans attending the Santa Clara show, here's a peek at her anticipated setlist.

  • "Dangerously in Love"
  • "Flaws and All"
  • "1+1"
  • "I Care"
  • "I'm That Girl"
  • "Cozy"
  • "Alien Superstar"
  • "Lift Off"
  • "Cuff It"
  • "Energy"
  • "Break My Soul"
  • "Formation"
  • "Diva"
  • "Run the World (Girls)"
  • "My Power"
  • "Black Parade"
  • "Savage Remix"
  • "Partition"
  • "Church Girls"
  • "Get Me Bodied"
  • "Before I Let Go"
  • "Rather Die Young"
  • "Love on Top"
  • "Crazy in Love"
  • "Plastic Off the Sofa"
  • "Virgo's Groove"
  • "Naughty Girl"
  • "Move"
  • "Heated"
  • "Thique"
  • "All Up in Your Mind"
  • "Drunk in Love"
  • "America Has a Problem"
  • "Pure/Honey"
  • "Blow"
  • "Summer Renaissance"

