Beyoncé bringing the ‘Renaissance Tour' to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium next week. Here's a look at her setlist

Beyoncé is returning to the Bay Area next week, bringing her highly-anticipated "Renaissance Tour" to Levi's Stadium.

This will be the superstar's fifth time performing at the Santa Clara stadium, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Beyoncé kicked off her tour in May with a performance in Stockholm, Sweden. She began her North American tour back in July at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

She'll perform just one show in Northern California before heading to SoFi Stadium in Southern California for three shows.

If you're still looking to snag tickets to the Aug. 30 show, you're in luck. Ticketmaster listings show the cheapest seats going for $260, as of Wednesday, but floor seats will set you back about $800. Re-sale website StubHub also has tickets available ranging anywhere from $270 to $2,000.

For the lucky fans attending the Santa Clara show, here's a peek at her anticipated setlist.