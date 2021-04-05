San Jose

Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Vehicle in San Jose

By Bay City News

A bicyclist is dead following a collision with a vehicle late Monday afternoon in San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported at 4:26 p.m. along East Brokaw Road near Interstate Highway 880.

A man was riding a bicycle across East Brokaw Road when a vehicle struck him, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.  

The traffic death is the 11th of the year in San Jose, police said.

