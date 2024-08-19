Bicyclist dies hours after crash with vehicle in San Jose

A bicyclist died Sunday afternoon, hours after a crash with a vehicle in San Jose, the police department said Monday.

The collision happened just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of South Jackson Avenue. A 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup, was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue when it struck man riding his bike northbound on Jackson and veered into the southbound lanes.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. He died at about 3:35 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

It's the 33rd fatal collision and 33rd traffic death in San Jose this year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office pending notification of family.

No other details were released.

