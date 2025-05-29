Bicyclist dies after collision with car in Petaluma

A bicyclist was killed in Petaluma on Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by a car, police said.

First responders arrived just after 3 p.m. to Ely Boulevard South and Capistrano Drive after multiple community members called to report a collision between an Acura and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist succumbed to their injuries at the scene and died, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that both the bicyclist and the Acura were traveling north on Ely Boulevard South when the collision occurred just south of Capistrano Drive.

At this point, the cause of the collision is still under investigation, police said, though currently, there is no indication alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The identity of the bicyclist is not being released until the medical examiner makes proper family notification.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or could provide evidence such as video should please contact Traffic Officer Chis Ricci at (707) 781-1275.