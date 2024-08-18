Bicyclist seriously injured following crash in San Jose, police say

A bicyclist was seriously injured following a crash in San Jose Sunday morning, police say.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of South Jackson Avenue.

According to San Jose police, a bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police added the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Northbound and southbound lanes of South Jackson Avenue between Bambi Lane and Cinderella Lane was closed for hours but has since reopened.

No other details were released.

