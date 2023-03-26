Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in San Jose: Police

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in San Jose Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle struck a female bicyclist.

SJPD added that officers attempted to render life-saving aid, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.