Bicyclist Killed in Early Morning Collision in San Francisco

A bicyclist died in a collision with a garbage truck in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The collision was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Oak Street and Octavia Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the male bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately being released.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the bicyclist stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.