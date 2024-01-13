San Jose

Bicyclist OK after being hit by VTA train in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A bicyclist is expected to be OK after being hit by a VTA light rail train Saturday afternoon in east San Jose.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. at McKee Road and North Capital Avenue.

Paramedics took the cyclist to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said the victim is expected to be OK.

It's not clear what led up to the crash. VTA closed part of the Orange line and set up a bus bridge while it investigated. Normal operations have resumed.

