Bicyclist, 30, dies after being hit by garbage truck in Atherton

A 30-year-old bicyclist died last Wednesday after being struck by a garbage truck in Atherton, according to police.

The collision happened at about 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Middlefield Road and Prior Lane, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of the garbage truck was heading southbound on Middlefield Road and started to turn right onto Prior Lane when they hit the bicyclist, who was also traveling southbound in the bike lane.

The bicyclist, identified as Santa Clara resident Dylan Taylor, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, officials said.

Taylor reportedly served as a football coach at Menlo-Atherton High School.

The garbage truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a role in the collision.

This marks the first deadly traffic collision in Atherton this year, police said.