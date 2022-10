A bicyclist died after being struck by a school bus in San Jose Friday morning, police said.

The collision happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and Reed streets, according to police.

Students were on the bus at the time of the collision, police said. It's unclear if anyone on the bus was injured.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.