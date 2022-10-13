Bicyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle in San Jose: Police

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a collision involving a female bicyclist and a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of the 2100 block of Monterey Road.

According to police, the bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

San Jose police are also investigating an unrelated hit-and-run incident in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive. Police said the pedestrian in that incident has life-threatening injuries and they do not have a suspect vehicle description at this time.

