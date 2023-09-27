Biden wraps up fundraising swing in the Bay Area

President Joe Biden on Wednesday wrapped up a two-day fundraising swing through the Bay Area that also included a meeting on science and technology.

Biden's meeting with his council of advisors on science and technology focused on artificial intelligence.

Biden talked about the importance of developing the technology and creating guard rails for its uses. He also mentioned AI in reference to the Hollywood writers strike.

"AI extends beyond health and security issues," he said. "I applaud the tentative resolution for the writers strike out here in California, in Los Angeles, including assurances on how the use of AI will occur."

With just days left until a budget needs to be passed – or a congressional compromise made – Biden implored the majority party in Congress to agree on something to avoid a government shutdown.

"The American people need our Republican friends in the House of Representatives to do their job: fund the government," he said.

Following this official event at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco, Biden continued on to two fundraisers in the city.

The first fundraiser was hosted at the home of Tom Steyer, an early Democratic rival in the 2020 primaries.

Following this event and a second in the city, Biden will depart to Phoenix.