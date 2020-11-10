Biden Not Getting Intel Reports Because Trump Officials Deny He Won

Biden is making preparations to assume the presidency despite Trump's denials

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Trump administration's unwillingness to acknowledge that former Vice President Joe Biden won the election has led to an unusual restriction on the flow of national security information to the president-elect.

In a statement to NBC News, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it will not interface with the Biden transition until the General Services Administration decides it's clear who won, a process known as "ascertainment."

"ODNI follows the statutory direction provided in the Presidential Transition Act, which requires ascertainment of the candidate by the administrator of GSA prior to supporting a potential presidential transition," the statement said. "ODNI would not have contact with any transition team until notified by the GSA administrator."

Local

San Jose 32 mins ago

Woman Dies After Early-Morning Crash in San Jose

Giants 2 hours ago

Mac Williamson Sues Giants Over Concussion at Oracle Park in 2018

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us