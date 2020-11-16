Biden Administration

Biden Team Taps Justice Dept. Veterans to Circumvent Transition Standoff

Pressure has increased, including among Republicans in Congress, to allow Biden to begin the transition process

President-elect Joe Biden's team is tapping recently departed Department of Justice officials as part of an effort to prepare a transition without cooperation from the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump's refusal to admit that he lost re-election has delayed the General Services Administration from certifying Biden’s transition, creating an ongoing standoff that has prevented the president-elect's team from beginning the formal process of taking over the vast federal bureaucracy.

Pressure has increased, including among Republicans in Congress, to allow Biden to begin the transition process, especially on security-sensitive issues, such as intelligence and the Covid-19 response.

