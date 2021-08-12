Big Changes for Move-In Days at CSU East Bay, San Jose State

Move-in days at Cal State East Bay and San Jose State are happening this week, and those students face myriad changes at their campuses and dorms.

All students and staff at the East Bay campus in Hayward are required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. In fact, all students have to test negative before they can even move-in, regardless of whether they’ve gotten their shot.

Also at CSUEB, dorm capacity is reduced to 86% to limit exposure.

San Jose State students are set to move in this weekend, and they also face COVID-19 restrictions, including proof of full vaccination.

This year, San Jose State is allowing freshmen to live off-campus, and there will be a strict no-guest policy in the dorms, except on move-in day, when students can have two vaccinated people help them.

Stanford on Wednesday announced it is requiring weekly testing for all people coming to campus. That's in addition to proof of vaccination. The university will provide "highly sensitive self-tests" with results available within 24 hours.

One Stanford student said a lot of them are used to the frequent testing.

"Most of the students I know were taking the weekly tests regardless of whether they were vaccinated or not," Ph.D. student Linus Hein said. "Most people knew the breakthrough cases were a thing, so it kind of made sense for your own security to take those tests because they were free anyway."

The University of Nevada in Reno has turned to incentives for getting students vaccinated. Some of the rewards vaccinated students are eligible for include two $5,000 tuition scholarships; campus meal packages; $500 textbook credits; and tickets to university sporting events.