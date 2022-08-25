Big Rig Crash Causes Traffic Delays on I-80 in Vallejo

A big-rig crash on Interstate 80 near state Highway 37 in Vallejo closed multiple lanes of I-80 in both directions and had traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. involved at least five vehicles and is being described as "moderate" by the CHP, but images provided by the agency reveal a big-rig straddling the median and debris in the road. A helicopter and medical professionals were also on the scene.

People should avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

#TRAFFICALERT: All EB lanes on I-80 just west of State Route 37 in Vallejo is blocked due to a multiple vehicle crash involving a big rig. Motorists are advised to expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off onto Columbus Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/Tkc26f5Wg5 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 25, 2022