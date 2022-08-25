Vallejo

Big Rig Crash Causes Traffic Delays on I-80 in Vallejo

By Bay City News

Caltrans District 4

A big-rig crash on Interstate 80 near state Highway 37 in Vallejo closed multiple lanes of I-80 in both directions and had traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. involved at least five vehicles and is being described as "moderate" by the CHP, but images provided by the agency reveal a big-rig straddling the median and debris in the road. A helicopter and medical professionals were also on the scene.

People should avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

VallejoI-80
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us