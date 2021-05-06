Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down WB Interstate 580 in Dublin: CHP

A big-rig crash that caused the truck to jackknife early Thursday morning shut down all lanes of westbound Interstate 580 at Interstate 680 in Dublin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., and the closure was due to the wreckage and a diesel spill on the freeway, the CHP said.

The CHP estimated it would take until about 6 a.m. for Caltrans crews to clean up the spill and for tow trucks to clear the big rig. Drivers were advised to use the I-680 transition ramp to continue onto I-580.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash was under investigation, the CHP said.