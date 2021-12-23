Big-Rig Veers Off Lafayette Overpass, Crashes Onto Roadway Below

A big-rig that was rear-ended Thursday morning on a Highway 24 connector ramp in Lafayette veered off an overpass and crashed onto the roadway below, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred on southbound Pleasant Hill Road and shut down all lanes indefinitely, the CHP said. The onramp and offramp connecting Highway 24 and Pleasant Hill Road also were shut down.

No injuries were reported, but hazmat crews were summoned to the scene to clean up a fuel spill on the roadway, the CHP said.

The crash did not impact traffic on Highway 24.