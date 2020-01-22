Clipper Cards

BikeLink Accepting Clipper Cards at Certain Locations

The locations include Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco and the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station.

By Bay City News

A BART rider uses a Clipper card only fare gate at the Downtown Berkeley BART Station in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The agency recently unveiled a fare gate at the station using Clipper cards only and remodeled with new, taller barriers. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)



Bicyclists using BikeLink to store bikes in lockers or other parking spaces can now use Clipper cards to pay at certain locations on BART, other transit systems and around the city of Oakland.

BART stations where BikeLink now accepts Clipper cards include ones in Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco and the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station.

The BikeLink lockers are also available for Clipper card users at stations along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor line, at stations in the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system in the North Bay, and at some locations in Oakland such as the Rockridge Library.

A full list of the locations can be found at https://www.bikelink.org/transit_card/locations.

