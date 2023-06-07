$50,000 worth of bikes stolen from Redwood City business

Thieves were caught on camera stealing $50,000 worth of bikes from a family-owned business in Redwood City.

The incident happened on the morning of June 1.

Surveillance video showed three masked men breaking into Chain Reaction Bicycles on El Camino in Redwood City.

Soon after, a fourth and then a fifth man run inside the store and within seconds the bikes are gone. In one part of the video, the thieves are seen grabbing some bikes and within seconds, they walked away with them.

Kevin Jacoubowsky, manager of Chain Reaction Bicycles said they broke in not once, but twice that morning.

“We saw them take six e-bikes and one very high-end road bike. They are really expensive, they are convenient. They are a great way to get around, there is no tracing them,” he said.

The store believes it was planned. The incident was reported to the police, but the victim said that nothing has happened.

