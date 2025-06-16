New California bill seeks stronger ID, no masks for law enforcement

State lawmakers Monday morning will introduce new legislation requiring law enforcement, including federal agents, to show stronger identification and unmask.

The move comes as protests against ICE actions continue nationwide.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

State Sens. Scott Weiner and Jesse Arreguin will announce their push for new bill that would do two things: require law enforcement officers to show stronger identification and prohibit them from covering their faces.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.