California

New California bill seeks stronger ID, no masks for law enforcement

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

State lawmakers Monday morning will introduce new legislation requiring law enforcement, including federal agents, to show stronger identification and unmask.

The move comes as protests against ICE actions continue nationwide.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

State Sens. Scott Weiner and Jesse Arreguin will announce their push for new bill that would do two things: require law enforcement officers to show stronger identification and prohibit them from covering their faces.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaImmigration
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us