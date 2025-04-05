Billboards in honor of farm workers displayed in Coachella

As many people are set to travel to Indio for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, they may spot a different type of billboard.

A Southern California nonprofit launched the “Real Coachella” billboard campaign by setting up 10 billboards, featuring farmworkers who work in the fields in the Coachella Valley.

“Coachella is known for the festival every year during these times. It brings people from all over the world, not knowing that in the east side that’s where the real Coachella is,” said Luz Gallegos, director of TODEC Legal Center, an organization for immigrants and their families.

The campaign, which began during the pandemic, is focused on highlighting immigrants and their contribution to California’s economy.

As immigrants create nearly $512 billion in products for California, according to Gallegos, there are more than 10,000 farmworkers in the Coachella Valley, many working for low wages and at times in severe weather.

“Immigrants are a blessing to our state and country,” Gallegos said.“As a state we know agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and without strong workers, we don’t have that economy.”

Pedro Zacarias, who works in the fields in Thermal, has been featured on the billboard before.

With the Trump Administration’s strict immigration policies, he said he is fearful for his future while he continues to push forward to reach his American dream of being a homeowner.

“I have a family. It worries me,” said Zacarias in Spanish. “The dream hasn't died for me. It's just stopped, but it's not dead.”

The Real Coachella billboard campaign will continue through May 1, according to the nonprofit.